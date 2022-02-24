Adoptable Pet of the Week: Phoebe

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Eleven-month-old Phoebe is a pretty kitty who is ready to find her purrfect match. Her favorite pastimes are birdwatching and chasing toys, though she wouldn’t say no to a tasty treat or a scratch behind the ears. Phoebe gets along with other cats and would make a great kitty companion. Could she be the one for you?

If you are interested in adopting Phoebe, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

