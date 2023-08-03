Four-month-old Pippa is surely one of the sweetest kittens you are likely to meet. Playful and affectionate, she loves to meet new people. She gets along with the other kittens and wouldn’t mind a feline friend or two. With a sweetheart like Pippa, you can’t go wrong.

If you are interested in adopting Pippa, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.