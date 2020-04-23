SC LIVING, SC Living Headlines

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Pita

This pretty girl is Pita, a 2-year-old Husky mix with so much love to give. Like most Huskies, Pita has lots of energy and enjoys getting a good amount of exercise. When she’s ready to settle down, she can be quite the snuggle buddy and can’t pass up a nice belly rub. Pita would prefer to be the only pet in a home where she doesn’t have to share the spotlight.

If you are interested in adopting Pita, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

