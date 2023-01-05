Are you looking for a sweet companion animal? Six-year-old Pumpkin might just be your perfect match! Mild-mannered and easygoing, she would make a wonderful lap cat in a quiet home. Come meet Pumpkin, and you’re sure to fall in love.

If you are interested in adopting Pumpkin, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.