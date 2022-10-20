Adoptable Pet of the Week: Rebecca

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Seven-month-old Rebecca is a real sweetheart of a cat. Sociable and inquisitive, she is often the first to greet you at the door. When she isn’t playing with the other kittens, her favorite place to be is in your lap. Rebecca is an all-around good girl and would be a great addition to just about any home.

If you are interested in adopting Rebecca, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

