Adoptable Pet of the Week: Remus

Two-year-old Remus is a bundle full of happy energy. He enjoys long walks and playing in the yard. When he’s ready to relax, Remus is quite affectionate and loves to snuggle. Remus gets along with other dogs and is looking for an active adopter who can continue with his training.

If you are interested in adopting Remus, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

