Adoptable Pet of the Week: Rick

Rick is a fun and playful kitty that is just so interesting to watch. About 1 year old, Rick loves to spend his time playing with toys and exploring his surroundings. While he is very social and affectionate with humans, he can be a tad bossy with other cats and would be happier as an only cat.

If you are interested in adopting Rick, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.