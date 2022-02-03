Adoptable Pet of the Week: River

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Happy girl River is full of energy and fun. Just over a year old, River is an affectionate pup whose favorite things are running and playing in the yard before settling down for some cuddles and belly rubs. She is looking for an active owner who can match her energy and continue in her training. Could she be the one for you?

If you are interested in adopting River, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

