Adoptable Pet of the Week: Rose

Pretty girl Rose is now available for adoption. Rose is an active 7-year-old with a sweet disposition. She is mild-mannered and great around young children. While Rose gets along with most dogs, she would do best as the only dog in a home in which she doesn’t have to share the attention.

If you are interested in adopting Rose, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

