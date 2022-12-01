Adoptable Pet of the Week: Rupert

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Are you looking for a loving and attentive companion? Say hello to Rupert, an 8-month-old cutie with lots of love to give. Rupert is always ready to greet you with affection when you come home, but isn’t the clingy sort. He has a winning personality and gets along well with others. Practically perfect in every way, Rupert is dressed to impress in his tuxedo and just can’t wait to meet you. Could this handsome guy be the one for you?

If you are interested in adopting Rupert, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

