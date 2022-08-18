Adoptable Pet of the Week: Sally

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Six-year-old Sally is quite the gentle soul. This black-and-white beauty can be a tiny bit timid at first meeting, but quickly shows you her loving side. With her mild-mannered temperament, Sally would do best in a quiet home where she can settle in and become the lap cat she’s always wanted to be.

If you are interested in adopting Sally, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

