Adoptable Pet of the Week: Sarah

Sarah is a 5-month-old cutie who just can’t wait to meet you. When she’s not snuggling with the other kittens, Sarah keeps herself entertained by birdwatching or batting around her favorite toys. Sarah’s lovable personality makes her a great fit in just about any home.

If you are interested in adopting Sarah, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptacat to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

