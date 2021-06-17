Adoptable Pet of the Week: Savannah

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Ten-month-old Savannah is a young mama cat now ready for adoption. She is an outgoing kitty that gets along with other cats but isn’t the biggest fan of dogs. She is mild-mannered and likely wouldn’t mind a home with children. With her bright green eyes and a sweet personality, Savannah would be a great fit for just about any family.

Savannah. Photo: Courtesy of San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter

If you are interested in adopting Savannah, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptacat to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

