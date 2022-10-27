Adoptable Pet of the Week: Scarlet

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Are you looking for an active canine companion or adventure buddy? Scarlet might be just what you’re searching for. This 10-month-old pup is full of fun energy and has a great personality. Scarlet also gets along with most dogs and loves a puppy play date. Could she be the one for you?

If you are interested in adopting Scarlet, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Related