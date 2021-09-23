Adoptable Pet of the Week: Squishy

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

This buxom lady is Squishy, a 9-year-old kitty who just can’t wait to meet you. Aptly named, Squishy is a big girl with a personality to match. In typical cat fashion, she can be a bit of a diva and demands attention on her terms. Squishy tolerates other cats well, but would likely prefer not to have to share the spotlight.

If you are interested in adopting Squishy, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptacat to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

