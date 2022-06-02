Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tom

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Are you looking for a friendly feline to call your own? Look no further than Tom. This lovable lad is the epitome of sweet and is full of snuggles. Once you meet Tom, you’re sure to fall in love. Tom is FIV+ and should be the only cat in the household or it could live with another FIV+ cat.

If you are interested in adopting Tom, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Related