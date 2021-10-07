Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tommy

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

This happy guy is Tommy, a 3-year-old American Bulldog mix. Known to be quite the snuggler, Tommy is very affectionate and loves to be around people. He has lots of energy and enjoys outdoor activities. Tommy’s ideal adopter is someone with an active lifestyle and a yard for him to run and play.

If you are interested in adopting Tommy, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

