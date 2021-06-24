Adoptable Pet of the Week: Ulysses

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Ulysses is a 2-year-old Dachshund mix who is looking for his perfect match. Full of joyful energy, Ulysses has an adorable charisma that is evident from the moment you meet him. He would make a wonderful companion for someone searching for a lovable little canine.

Ulysses. Photo: Courtesy of San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter

If you are interested in adopting Ulysses, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Related