Adoptable Pet of the Week: Vincenzo

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Meet Vincenzo, a 6-month-old sweetie who just can’t wait to meet you. He is the perfect mix of loving to play but also has the maturity to appreciate a relaxing afternoon. Vincenzo enjoys the company of other cats and wouldn’t mind a feline roomie. Could this terrific youngster be the one for you?

If you are interested in adopting Vincenzo, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptacat to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Related