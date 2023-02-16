Are you looking for a fantastic feline friend? Two-year-old Winnie is a great cat with so much love to give. A good mix between sociable and independent, some of Winnie’s favorite pastimes are being petted and bird-watching from a sunny window. She gets along with like-minded cats and would be an easy addition to the family.

If you are interested in adopting Winnie, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.