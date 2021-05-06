Adoptable Pets of the Week: Dana

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Two-year-old Dana is a cute little bunny with a personality to match. A spayed female rabbit, Dana is quite mannerly and keeps her enclosure tidy. She is generally outgoing and enjoys petting but is still deciding if she likes to be carried. Dana would thrive in a bunny-savvy home where she can finally settle in.

If you are interested in adopting Dana, please visit san-clemente.org/departments-services/animal-services-casa/adoption-licensing to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Related