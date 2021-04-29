Adoptable Pets of the Week: Peanut and Butter

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Guinea pig buddies Peanut and Butter are quite the terrific twosome. Sociable and very food-motivated, these little guys often run over to greet visitors to see what treats are to be had. Guinea pigs are considered exotic pets and require specific care and diet but can be very fun and rewarding pets. Peanut and Butter would make great additions to just about any home.

If you are interested in adopting Peanut and Butter, please visit san-clemente.org/departments-services/animal-services-casa/adoption-licensing to downloadan adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

