Unofficial Results Show Foley Likely to Face Bates in November

Editor’s Note: Results from the California Secretary of State and Orange County Registrar of Voters’ websites tracking the election are unofficial. Certification of the results is expected for July 15.

By Breeana Greenberg

OC Board Supervisor Katrina Foley, the Democratic incumbent, continued to lead the pack of candidates running in the race for Fifth Supervisorial District early Wednesday morning, June 8, and she is projected to face State Sen. Patricia Bates in the upcoming General Election.

Unofficial results from the Orange County Registrar of Voters showed Foley holding on to a strong lead, receiving 40.94% of the vote (33,509). Bates, a former board supervisor, has received 23.11% of the votes (18,914).

Fellow supervisor hopefuls Diane Harkey, a former assemblymember, and Newport Beach Councilmember Kevin Muldoon trailed in the race, each receiving less than 19% of the vote.

Acknowledging that vote-by-mail and conditional ballots are continuing to be counted from Tuesday’s Primary, Foley on Wednesday morning remained cautiously optimistic ahead of the final outcome.

“So, we don’t know what the final outcome is of the Primary yet,” Foley continued. “I think it’s going to be tough to get to that 50% margin, but what the takeaway was to me is that we have a lot of bipartisan support and we were able to just really get votes across the whole district, not just in one area.”

As of press time, Bates had not responded to requests for comment.

