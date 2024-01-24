It appears Satan is alive and well in South Orange County.

At last week’s Board of Trustees meeting for the Capistrano Unified School District in San Juan Capistrano, the creation of an “After School Satan Club” at Truman Benedict Elementary School in San Clemente had some residents and parents hot and bothered, while others spoke in the best interest of the club.

The club, to be run by The Satanic Temple – an IRS-recognized organization based in Salem, Mass., according to The New York Times – is scheduled to hold its initial meeting at Truman Benedict on Feb. 12, according to a flyer being circulated at the school and on social media sites.

Truman Benedict already allows a Christian-affiliated club, run by San Clemente-based Shoreline Church called “Good News,” to host gatherings on campus.

“The use of our facilities is in alignment with state law, and there are very few exceptions to prohibiting a nonprofit organization from using our facilities outside of school hours,” Ryan Burris, a Capistrano Unified spokesperson, said before the Jan. 17 CUSD meeting.

“Religious organizations have utilized school facilities outside regular school hours to host religious services, operate clubs, and provide activities for many years in Capistrano Unified,” Burris added.

Though the name of the club has elicited strong reactions every time a new club forms – the N.Y. Times listed active clubs in Ohio, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and northern California – the club’s Truman Benedict flyer advertises “science and community service projects, puzzles and games, nature activities, arts and crafts, snacks and tons of fun.”

Furthermore, the After School Satan Club’s brochure emphasizes that it “does not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology” and that its goal is to provide students with a “fun, intellectually stimulating and nonproselytizing alternative to current religious after-school clubs being offered in our public schools.” (The temple says it started the clubs in 2016 “as an alternative to other after-school religious clubs,” the NY Times reported.)

Nevertheless, the Satan Club quickly became a highly charged topic at the CUSD meeting.

Board member Lisa Davis kicked off the discussion during the Trustees’ commentary. She noted how earlier in the week, National Religious Freedom Day – created by a Virginia statute in 1777 – was an important moment for individuals of faith.

“On that note, there are some areas surrounding that statute that we need to discuss to ponder and navigate as we move forward as a board,” Davis said. “We need to ask ourselves as trustees of the students and families in Capistrano Unified School District a few questions. What are our values? What are the values of our community? We need to set clear standards surrounding policies; we need to understand our policies. All of our policies are based upon values, and our policies should align with our values as a Board of Trustees and our community values.

“We can have differing opinions, but what we do not want is for us to intentionally come to invoke problems, and questions have to be asked.”

Davis asked if after-school or school-sponsored clubs should be allowed – or at least determine when and under what conditions – after class hours, with students and teacher obligations for the day having been met. She asked if certain clubs such as “Proud Boy,” “Guns and Shooting,” “Hitler” and “Black Magic,” for example, would be supported or not, by the district.

“I would like the district to take a deep dive into board policy,” she said. “I will look into a policy directly relating to adding a policy for school clubs, which I’m told that we do not currently have, and this will assist us as we navigate today’s requests and look into our community’s values.

“I put a lot of value on religious pluralism and believe firmly in the freedom of religion.”

Davis challenged the concept of creating clubs that would be a threat to the students and community.

“I would think that the district would not allow the formation of a KKK or Nazi club under a sense of propriety that neither of them reflect our community values,” Davis said. “It would not matter in the least if they were offering courses in self-worth, or art, or public speaking. I would think that the board would rightly so reject their applications, out of hand. Honestly, in my view, Nazis and KKK are terrible, but Satanists are the worst, and contrary to everything I believe in and stand for and what the vast majority of our community believes and stands for.

“The Satanist group is a hate group organized with a specific purpose to mock and demonize Christian beliefs. They could very easily rebrand as an open-minded, scientific, or even an atheist group. Choosing to brand themselves as a satanic group serves for me to express hate.”

Zora Garm, who introduced herself as a minister, congregation co-lead, and volunteer for the After School Satan Club, stated that hers is a federally recognized religion.

“The mission of the Satanic Temple is to encourage benevolence and empathy, reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense, oppose injustice, and undertake noble pursuits,” she said. “I am so proud that CUSD brings an alternative religious perspective for parents who understand who we are and align with our beliefs.

“I’m so proud to take part in this community building that clearly supports the First Amendment, diversity, religious freedom, and religious pluralism in our communities. I can’t wait to get started next month with the club, whose mission is to not proselytize … we’re not interested in converting children to Satanism.”

Justin Hansen, also supporting the club, said, “I’m so proud of the community that would allow religious pluralism and would allow children who don’t fit the typical norm or mold, to have opportunities in places to discover new things and build communities, as it was for me as someone who hasn’t fit the typical mold to have a community of people that they can also share experiences with.”

Other community members showed concern that the club members had shown threatening behavior toward community members.

Kira Davis, a parent who unsuccessfully ran for the CUSD Board of Trustees in 2022, said that 80 percent of Black people identify as Christian and two-thirds of Hispanics claim Catholicism in their faith sets.

“This Satan Club doesn’t seem like something that would reflect my community’s, and I do hope that the board will address this,” Davis said. “I will say this: We have another election coming up, and if you don’t like this, you have a chance to flip this board. I’m just gonna say that. We didn’t flip it last year, and now Satan’s here.”

This controversial “After School Satan Club” flyer has been circulating at Truman Benedict Elementary School in San Clemente and on social media. Graphic: Instagram account of Informed Parents of CapoUSD

OTHER CUSD NEWS

** Superintendent Dr. Christopher Brown announced that there will be a town hall addressing public safety in Orange County at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at Ladera Ranch Middle School. The discussion will focus on preventing crime and enhancing safety in public spaces.

** A female junior high student told the Trustees that she was a victim of sexual harassment and bullying following some rumors deemed false. Before being cut off, the girl expressed concerns about how the situation was being handled.

** Some in the audience took advantage of the public-comment session to note concerns with how the Trustees treated speakers, especially younger ones, and how protocols need to be more consistent.

** Speakers were limited to one minute because of the number who wanted to participate.

A mother, Amanda Hicks, became upset when one of her two autistic sons was cut off at one minute while he was telling the board that it was “cool” his school was trying to get a new playground.

“He’s autistic, and times for autistic kids should not matter, especially if a parent puts that on the card,” Hicks said, adding that it “takes a lot for this kid to come up here and even do this. He has three more sentences, (so) he can take my time (to speak).”

Her son continued, expressing his excitement about a new playground, and said, “Help me play better. If you see me around, give me some knuckles.”

** Later, another speaker reminded the Board of Trustees: “We are your boss, yet you treat us disrespectfully.”