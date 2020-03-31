Age Well Senior Centers Seek Donations for Meals on Wheels Program

Staff

Age Well Senior Services, the operator of local senior centers in South Orange County and exclusive provider for the area’s Meals on Wheels program, is seeking donations from the community and volunteers to continue delivering food to senior citizens isolated at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of an abundance of caution and adherence to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recommendations, Age Well has temporarily closed all of its senior sites, including the Dorothy Visser Senior Center in San Clemente. But its staff continues working to ensure the Meals on Wheels recipients get the food they need.

“We’re laser-focused on doing all we can to keep our seniors nourished and reassured that they are not forgotten in these uncertain times,” Age Well CEO Steven G. Moyer said in a press release. “The costs and efforts needed to support our seniors during COVID-19 require additional emergency funds and volunteers, and that is why we are making this urgent plea to federal lawmakers and the general public.”

Those willing to volunteer can sign up at agewellseniorservices.org/volunteer. Financial donations can be made at give.agewellseniorservices.org.

Age Well is also seeking donations and non-perishable items such as food, hand soap, toothpaste and anti-bacterial wipes, to name a few. Donations can be dropped at the Dorothy Visser Senior Center located at 117 Avendia Victoria in San Clemente, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Get additional information by calling 949.498.3322.

“Donations to the Age Well Senior Services COVID-19 Response Fund will help meet the increased demand for Meals on Wheels deliveries,” the release said. “Funds will replenish food supplies and subsidize additional transportation and added costs for PPE (personal protective equipment) supplies needed to ensure additional safety measurers during this time.”