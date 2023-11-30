San Clemente sand replenishment project to kick off next week; what does that mean for local surfers?

Next month, the San Clemente sand replenishment project will begin in earnest.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and Manson Construction, the contractor for the San Clemente Shoreline Project, will place more than 251,000 cubic yards of sand on the beach between Linda Lane and T-Street over the course of about 50 days, the first installment of a 50-year project.

The sand will be dredged from an offshore area near Oceanside and, hopefully, bring back some much-needed beach to the San Clemente Pier area.

From Beach Road in Capistrano Beach, through North Beach, down to Calafia State Park and all the way south through San Onofre State Park, South Orange County beaches have been ravaged by coastal erosion over the past 20 years.

Last July, a study, entitled “Critical Erosion Areas,” was released and detailed the state of the coast, finding that in some instances areas have been losing more than five feet of beach every year since 2001.

The stated goals of the sand replenishment project are to help reduce damage to infrastructure during storms and big-swell events, as well as slow down coastal erosion.

Of course, as surfers, the idea of putting all that sand on the beach conjures up only one thing: sandbars. As we roll into what may be a historic El Niño winter, the thought of a couple hundred thousand cubic yards of extra sand induces visions of A-frame peaks and wide, open barrels.

The catch is that nobody really knows what’s going to happen to the sand once it’s placed on the beaches, and nothing is being done to ensure that the sand sticks around.

As designed now, sand will be dredged to San Clemente beaches every five to six years for the next 50 years. That means that, by about 2073, more than two million cubic yards of sand will have been relocated to the pier area.

Meanwhile, organizations including Surfrider Foundation and Save Our Beaches San Clemente are pursuing more long-range solutions that will ensure the new sand that’s being dredged sticks around for a while.

There are a few ideas being tossed around now, but no concrete go-forward plan has been finalized.

Everything from relocating the railroad tracks, to creating a living shoreline, to man-made reefs have all been discussed, but it’s a complicated subject with a lot of various stakeholders and interests to consider.

“Traditional sand replenishment has been a commonly employed approach to combat coastal erosion. However, it comes with limitations,” explained Surfrider’s Mandy Sackett. “Sand replenishment is short-term, as the ocean can easily whisk sand back into the ocean, plus it is also expensive, requires frequent maintenance, and can have detrimental effects on waves and the environment.”

“Based on other restoration projects in the Oceanside Littoral Cell, it seems unlikely that this sand will appreciably widen the beach at San Clemente State Park, which is eroding at a rapid rate,” Save Our Beaches said in a statement.

“Meanwhile, most of North Beach and the south end beaches have no dry sand left at all, only waves crashing against the rocky seawall protecting the railroad,” Save Our Beaches continued. “These high rates of erosion are moving inwards and will soon affect more public beaches unless quick action is taken.”

The solution will arise from everyone working together and hammering through the details. Consensus will be critical to whatever the final outcome looks like. That means that if you’re a surfer and you’re reading this, you should get involved.

If you want to keep surfing in San Clemente and surrounding areas, and if you want your kids to be able to grow up surfing here, you have valuable, important insight, experience, and perspective to share. There’s a seat at the table waiting for you.