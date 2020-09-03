American Cancer Society Volunteers to “Shuck Cancer” with Fundraiser

Staff

Volunteers with the American Cancer Society will a host a new virtual, fundraising event on Sept. 12 called “Shuck Cancer Coast 2 Coast,” where participants can learn how to shuck, prepare and preserve oysters.

The inaugural event—the brainchild of American Cancer Society leadership volunteers Steve Bell of San Clemente and Joe Gillette from Brooklyn—will raise funds to support the global cancer-fighting organization at a time when donations are down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Shuck Cancer Coast 2 Coast was created with both bivalve enthusiasts and the oyster-curious in mind,” Bell, a colon cancer survivor, said in a press release. “No matter your mollusk IQ, you’re guaranteed to learn something! And, remember, there’s nothing shellfish about Shuck Cancer, because the funds raised will benefit two incredible charities at a time when nonprofits critically need our support: the American Cancer Society and the Billion Oyster Project.”

Eighty percent of the event’s proceeds will support cancer research and patient service programs with the American Cancer Society, and 20% will support the Billion Oyster Project.

Shuck Cancer will be held on Zoom and feature presentations and demos by Chef Robin Selden, executive chef of Marcia Selden Catering; Julie Qiu, international oyster expert and founder of In A Half Shell; Gardner Douglas, host of The Oyster Ninja Podcast; and Pete Malinowski, founder of Billion Oyster Project.

Participants are encouraged to secure fresh oysters through their local seafood market or vendor in advance of the event, and to also consider ordering a few unopened oysters to practice their shucking skills.

Individuals can register for the virtual event by making a $25 donation at gofundme.com/shuck-cancer-coast-2-coast, while a household may register with a $40 donation. The first 25 registrants will receive a limited-edition Shuck Cancer Coast 2 Coast shucking knife, while others may purchase them for a donation of $10 apiece to the same GoFundMe page.