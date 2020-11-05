American Legion Post to Share Poppies with Community Ahead of Veterans Day

Staff

Ahead of Veterans Day next week, the local San Clemente American Legion Post will be stationed outside the DeNault’s ACE Hardware store in San Clemente over the weekend to share community red poppies that symbolize the sacrifices veterans have made protecting the nation’s freedom.

The red poppy “also honors all living Veterans and prompts us to thank those on active duty who proudly wear our nation’s uniform,” the American Legion Post 423 said in a press release.

The local group will also accept donations for its community outreach and efforts to support youth, military families, homeless veterans and local social service agencies. Social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19 will also be observed, according to Post 423.

Donations can also be mailed to the nonprofit at P.O. Box 3423, San Clemente.

The group will be outside the hardware store at 535 N El Camino Real from Friday, Nov. 6, through Sunday Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.