Annual Weed Abatement Requirements Underway in San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano

Staff

Property owners in San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano have until May 15 to get weeds under control on their grounds, according to public notices sent out by the weed abatement administrator for the two towns.

San Clemente property owners must keep all weeds at a height no higher than one inch for the rest of the year, while San Juan residential owners must maintain lawns up to three inches and trim all edges. All weeds above six inches must be removed from San Juan lawns.

San Juan residential properties should also be clear of rubbish.

Weeds on undeveloped parcels in San Juan cannot go higher than two inches. Tumbleweeds must be removed.

Notices sent out about the weed control program said precautions must be taken to reduce fire risks.

“For those properties that remain unabated after that date, the City’s Weed Abatement Contractor will clear the lots as required, and then bill the cost of removal to the property owners,” the notice for San Clemente said.

Similar penalties are in place in San Juan.

If you have questions or want more information call 949.498.9250 if you’re in San Clemente or 949.498.3359 if in San Juan, or email ed@estewartinc.com.

