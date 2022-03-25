SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff

Investigators from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a man in connection to reports of a “peeping Tom” entering properties in a San Clemente neighborhood on Avenida Miramar and peering into females’ bedrooms.

Geovani Carvallo-Fierro, a 36-year-old San Clemente resident, was arrested on suspicion of prowling and peeking while loitering, according to an OCSD press release. The department announced the arrest on its San Clemente Twitter account on Thursday, March 24.

Investigators have arrested a 36-year-old man suspected of entering properties in the 200 block of Avenida Miramar in San Clemente and looking into the bedroom windows of female residents. pic.twitter.com/NNWRb2VcGH — OCSD – San Clemente (@OCSDSanClemente) March 24, 2022

The arrest follows public outcry from residents on Facebook groups, such as San Clemente Life, warning others of reported sightings.

An OCSD official said a warrant for Carvallo-Fierro’s arrest was obtained after investigators interviewed the suspect.

The department believes there may be additional victims and encourages anyone with information to come forward while it continues its investigation by contacting 949.770.6011.

Related