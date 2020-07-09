Art Collective Offering Financial Relief to Local Artists and Nonprofits

By Costa Beavin-Pappas

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an immense amount of loss for all communities. The Orange County arts community is no exception, as it has experienced more than $16 million in financial losses because of the stay-at-home orders, according to an Arts Orange County survey.

The arts revolve around social gatherings, which is highly discouraged during the pandemic. To bring some relief to local artists and nonprofits during the challenging time, the Arts & Culture Resilience Fund was created as a bridge grant and financial assistance program.

The grants offered for nonprofits and assistance to artists in Orange County are meant to help them through this unprecedented time. There’s currently about $155,000 in funding available. However, the amount of funding to be awarded has not been finalized.

All funding comes from an array of private sources that include individual donors and a collection of foundations, including Arts Orange County, Charitable Ventures and Orange County Community Foundation.

“This is a collective, purposeful action to support the Orange County arts community, which has experienced the most severe job losses of any segment of the economy in California,” Richard Stein, president and CEO of Arts OC said in a press release.

To apply for the funding, forms on the organization’s website can be filled out. The primary requirement is that an individual must be a resident in Orange County and be a supporter of the arts in some capacity.

Even with the funding, there is still more that can be done, according to the collective, which is also accepting donations. These donations are meant to bring further relief to the community and help pave the way for local artists to return to work.

Artists and nonprofit art organizations are welcome to apply for the grants, and anyone who is able to donate is invited to do so through Charitable Ventures.