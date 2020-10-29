Art & Creativity for Healing Announces 20th Anniversary Award Recipients

Staff

Two San Clemente couples are being recognized for their contributions to a nonprofit that seeks to heal trauma through creativity.

Fine artist, educator and author Laurie Zagon formed the nonprofit organization Art & Creativity for Healing 20 years ago upon discovering the powerful effect of art on stress, grief and other traumatic life experiences.

Today, more than 80,000 individuals served by more than 40 nonprofit partner agencies have participated in exercises specially designed to encourage emotional responses, leaving participants with enhanced clarity and insight.

Markus and Sandy Bohi hold their award. Photo: Courtesy of Art & Creativity for Healing

Zagon, Art & Creativity for Healing’s founder and executive director, was recently selected as the 2020 National Philanthropy Day Outstanding Founder and was to be honored this month in a virtual ceremony hosted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals of OC.

“The National Philanthropy Day Award comes during this special time as we reflect on the past 20 years,” Zagon said. “And while I conceived of the initial idea for this organization, it wouldn’t have become a reality without the support of 13 key individuals who believed in this mission and put their heart, souls and other invaluable resources into getting us started.”

Board member Sandy Bohi and husband Markus Bohi of Impress Realty LLC, along with former board member Andi Mandel and her husband Richard Mandel, founders of the HeARTS for Healing Women’s Guild, were among the 13 recipients of the 20th Anniversary Awards for helping to start the organization 20 years ago.