Assemblymember Brough to Host SDG&E Information Meeting

Assemblymember Bill Brough, who represents the 73rd Assembly District, will be hosting an informational meeting regarding the Time of Use (TOU) plan options for San Diego Gas & Electric.

SDG&E is implementing TOU billing for all of its South Orange County residential customers. The deadline to select your billing option will be in early 2020.

Brough’s community forum will also host SDG&E staff to answer any questions.

TOU is part of a statewide initiative to save on energy. According to the SDG&E website, if residential customers can shift some of their energy use to lower-cost time periods outside of 4-9 p.m., they can lower their electricity bills and make better use of cleaner, renewable energy sources, including wind and solar, when they are more available.

The meeting will be held at La Sala Auditorium, 31495 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano on Jan. 9, from 5-6:30 p.m. For more information, or to RSVP, contact Brough’s district office at 949.347.7301.

Lillian Boyd is the senior editor for Picket Fence Media and city editor for Dana Point Times. She graduated with a degree in journalism from Humboldt State University. Her work experience includes interviewing incarcerated individuals in the Los Angeles County jails, an internship at the Pentagon covering U.S. Army news as well as reporting and anchoring for a local news radio station in Virginia. Follow her on Twitter @Lillianmboyd and follow Dana Point Times at @danapointtimes.