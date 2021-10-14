Assistance League of Capo Valley Awards Grants to Local Middle School Teachers

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured Photo: (Bottom, from left) Vista Del Mar Middle School teachers Chuck Hobbs, Leesa Shults-Amon and Paul Wachenheim, as well as (top, from left) Lindsey Morris, Margaret Dubel, Jenny Contant and Mark Yanaura, receive grants from the Assistance League of Capistrano Valley on Oct. 4. Photo: Courtesy of Assistance League of Capistrano Valley

The Assistance League of Capistrano Valley in partnership with the Links to Learning Grant Committee presented grants to seven Vista Del Mar Middle School teachers on Oct. 4.

Elizabeth Norman, a member of the local Assistance League chapter, presented the grants to Chuck Hobbs, Leesa Shults-Amon, Paul Wachenheim, Lindsey Morris, Margaret Dubel, Jenny Contant, and Mark Yanaura at the local middle school.

“Sales at the Assistance League’s Bargain Box Thrift Store and money raised from the chapter’s fundraisers made it possible to help out these deserving teachers and counselors who often spend money out of their own pockets for extra things to help enrich their programs,” Norman said in a press release.

The Assistance League received grant applications from 72 middle school teachers throughout the Capistrano Unified School District for this school year. Eligible applicants can request up to $500 in grants.

Norman said, “We are very happy that we were able to award all 72 for this school year.”

