The Assistance League of Capistrano Valley provided scholarships to 30 graduating high school seniors in the Capistrano Unified School District as part of efforts to give back to local students, the organization recently announced.

Students from Dana Hills, San Clemente, San Juan Hills, Aliso Niguel, Capistrano Valley and Tesoro high schools received financial awards totaling $45,000, including 19 from San Clemente High’s AVID college readiness program.

The organization, which also operates the Bargain Box Thrift Store in San Clemente, also hosted 155 students in need for a clothing event. Attendees received $125 each to spend on clothes to wear to interviews.

“Helping high school students in our community is a heartfelt mission for the members of Assistance League of Capistrano Valley,” said organization president Kathi Manuel. “We hope the scholarships help them fulfill their future goals.”

More information about the local youth programming provider can be found at assistanceleague.org/capistrano-valley/.