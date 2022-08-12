UPDATE: At Least 8 Candidates Secure Ballot Spots for Council Race; Filing Period Extended

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By C. Jayden Smith

With three seats on the San Clemente City Council up for grabs in the upcoming General Municipal Election on Nov. 8, candidates have begun to secure their spots on the ballot.

Of the 16 people who initiated the process to seek elected office by collecting petition papers, one has withdrawn and eight, so far, have qualified for ballot placement as of early Friday afternoon, Aug. 12.

Those candidates already set to appear on the ballot this fall include Councilmember Ste Knoblock, an incumbent, Aaron T. Washington Jr., Donna Vidrine, Cameron Cosgrove, Dennis Kamp, Zhen Wu, Martina McBurney-Wheeler and Mark Enmeier.

The initial filing period ended at 5 p.m. on Friday. However, according to an announcement from City Clerk Joanne Baade, the deadline has been extended to Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 5:30 p.m. as incumbent Councilmembers Laura Ferguson and Kathy Ward did not file their papers by the Friday deadline.

“State law provides for an automatic five calendar-day extension when one or more incumbents whose term is due to expire fails to file by the standard deadline,” Baade said in the emailed announcement. “Because only Steve Knoblock filed for re-election, the extended nomination period is in effect.”

Washington campaigned for one of two four-year vacancies on the council in the 2020 election and finished third, behind current Mayor Gene James and Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan.

Washington wrote in a July 30 Facebook post that his platform included public safety and homelessness, careful consideration of transportation issues to maintain San Clemente’s “small town feel,” restoring sand to beaches, the city budget, and supporting schools and efforts to keep children away from drugs.

Donna Vidrine, who finished third in the special election for the two-year term on the council that saw Councilmember Steve Knoblock emerge victorious, has pushed to prioritize community health, public safety and environmental stewardship, as well as serving seniors, families, and veterans, and transparent governing.

In campaign materials on social media, Cosgrove stated that his goal is to preserve and protect the “San Clemente Lifestyle,” as well as ensuring a high quality of life and public safety, enforcing fiscal conservation, and working to overcome homelessness by providing various services.

Wu, another council hopeful from the 2020 race, referenced his service on multiple committees within the city government on his campaign website.

He also mentioned his desires to uphold the General Plan, address issues such as affordable housing and the water supply, and improve government accountability and efficiency to reverse the trend of “eroded” public trust in city leadership.

Enmeier, who has taught multiple Advanced Placement history courses within the Capistrano Unified School District since 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile, announced his candidacy on Twitter on Thursday, Aug. 11.

“When elected, I hope to bring a sense of civility back to our governing board, and get us back to being ‘One Town, One Team,’” Enmeier said in his announcement video, referring to the San Clemente High School football team’s motto. “What that means is building better roads, having better transportation, building better schools, and being economically and environmentally responsible.”

With the deadline to file for candidacy, any registered voter of San Clemente may take out, circulate, and file petition papers to be considered for the ballot.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include details from the city clerk’s announcement on late Friday afternoon, Aug. 12.

C. Jayden Smith

C. Jayden Smith graduated from Dana Hills High in 2018 before pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in digital and broadcast journalism from the University of North Texas. After graduating in December 2020, he reported for the Salina Journal in Salina, Kansas. Jayden loves college football and bothering his black lab named Shadow.

Related