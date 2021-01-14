At the Movies: 2020 Ends on an Unsurprisingly Underwhelming Note

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Megan Bianco

Usually during the first week of the year, I go through all of the new movies released throughout the previous year, listing the top Top 10 films I had enjoyed the most. But with the whole entertainment industry turned on its head in 2020 and there being weeks with no new movies to view, I now find myself with an unusually difficult task of finding films I think are worth revisiting.

Of course, there were some new releases by the end of the year, but it’s also clear that the studios intentionally saved all the really good films for when it would be considered most appropriate for gatherings at public places again.

My most anticipated movie of 2020, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, was supposed to get a holiday season release, but it is now hopefully set to come out next summer. While going through all the movies that made it through the pandemic wave of uncertainty, I counted fewer than five that I would recommend as a “top” favorite.

More recently, I found David Fincher’s Mank and Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 were both fine, though with not enough impact for me to want to revisit them any time soon. Thomas Bezucha’s Let Him Go and Sofia Coppola’s On the Rocks were probably my most enjoyed features recently. But even then, I wouldn’t rate any of these films very high during any normal movie season.

I can only hope by next January in 2022, we are back to regular movie schedules, so I can tell you if The French Dispatch or Cate Shortland’s Black Widow are worthy of my next Top 10 list.

