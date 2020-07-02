At the Movies: The Ever-Changing Movie Release Date

By Megan Bianco

It’s safe to say movie-related news these days is more unexpected and random than usual, what with movie theaters in some areas now given the approval to reopen. There are still a few things to consider with this sudden and surprising news.

One is that not every state is even at the same stage of phasing in businesses and public places, so profit-wise, there won’t be as much box-office potential with only a portion of the country’s or world’s theaters open.

Another consideration is whether theaters even are game to reopen right now. There will, of course, be pressure to make some temporary changes to the building’s occupancy parameters, plus new rules related to sanitizing the establishment. And it’s also reasonable to assume the studios probably weren’t expecting so many things to go back to “normal” so quickly after already rescheduling so many releases for the holiday season or for next year.

Warner Bros. choosing to hold out Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi espionage film Tenet as long as it could to be the first big summer movie is turning out to have paid off, as its current plans are to only hold it back two weeks for a late July release.

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984, on the other hand, has WB deciding to completely abandon a summer release for a third time and go for an October release date instead.

One thing I’ve noticed in the past couple of weeks, with each new announcement of ever-changing release dates, is how the delays are getting shorter and shorter. Back in March, nearly every spring release was postponed six to 12 months or even indefinitely, but now new release dates are being reported as one- to three-week delays.

Whatever the results are in the end for the film and theater industries, let’s just hope the rest of the ever-changing world miraculously falls in line just as quickly.