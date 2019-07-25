Athletic Resort Coming to San Clemente This Fall

By Cari Hachmann and Haley Chi-Sing

Come late fall, a new country club-style gym featuring an aquatic center, family recreation center, tennis courts, a spa and an athletic resort is set to open in San Clemente.

The 46,000-square-foot gym and resort—Life Time Athletic Rancho San Clemente—will be located at 111 Avenida Vista Montana near Calle Del Cerro, on the grounds where the shuttered Rancho San Clemente Tennis Club once operated.

Life Time is a luxury athletic brand that champions itself in healthy living, with 143 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“We are excited to add another Life Time destination to Orange County and specifically here in beautiful San Clemente,” said Kevin Hammell, general manager at Life Time’s new San Clemente facilities.

The development has been in the planning stages since April 2017, when the longtime tennis club closed and was purchased by Life Time, according to Hammell.

He said the entire property was demolished, except for 13 tennis courts, to make way for the state-of-the-art facility that will be four times the size of the 11,000-square-foot tennis club.

According to Life Time’s press release, “the new location will feature resort-like amenities, as well as a broad array of highly personalized programs and services to help its members achieve their wellness goals.”

Some of the programs will include indoor cycling, yoga, pilates, barre, swimming, studio classes, free weights and machines. A full service spa, café and childcare will also be offered. The aquatic center will feature a leisure pool, lap pool and an outdoor bistro, tennis and pickleball courts, audience seating and a full pro shop.

While the athletic brand promotes itself as being high-end, Hammell said, those who sign up as members “would see an incredible value for the price you would pay.” Several factors go into the membership prices, he said, including how many adults and juniors are on the account, as well as the specific ages of the juniors.

Prospective members can visit Life Time’s Athletic Preview Center, open seven days a week in San Clemente at 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, Suite 505, where consultants are available from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. to answer any questions. For more information, stop by in person, call 949.392.7100 or visit lifetime.life.