Avenida Del Mar Closes for Car Show June 15; Trolley Detoured

By Cari Hachmann

The city has announced that Avenida Del Mar will be closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 for the annual Car Show in downtown San Clemente.

The 24th annual Car Show boasts hundreds of quality cars from classic to exotic. The venue will host food trucks, vendors and music entertainment. There will also be vintage camper trailers available for show and tours. The event is free to the public.

The San Clemente Trolley will run at normal operating times throughout the day, according to a city press release. However, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the trolley will use an alternate route through downtown, and will run on Avenida Cabrillo off South El Camino Real on its way to the pier.

On the return trip from the pier, the trolley will detour away from Avenida Del Mar and run down Avenida Victoria, turning left at the light onto South El Camino Real and continue its regular route after it passes Avenida Cabrillo.

The detour will impact trolley stops 2-4 and 14-16. Temporary trolley stop signs for these areas will be placed at alternative locations during the event. Riders can still expect a trolley at each stop about every 15 minutes, the city said.

After the car show ends, the San Clemente Trolley will resume its normal route.

The Red Line Downtown Trolley Route runs northbound and southbound throughout downtown San Clemente and stops at 16 different locations. For more information about the San Clemente Trolley, including a detailed map of stops for the entire system, visit san-clemente.org/trolley.

Riders can also track the trolley in real time during the event and other operating hours at sctrolley.com.