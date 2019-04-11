Baha’i Center to Partner with SCHS for ‘Envision Unity’ Film Festival

Leonard Mead is questioned by police in the student adaptation of Ray Bradbury's "The Pedestrian.” The inaugural Triton Film Festival will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29 at the San Clemente High School Little Theater, located at 700 Avenida Pico. The event is free to attend. Photo: Courtesy of San Clemente High School Film Studies. Photo: Courtesy of J. Bisch
By Eric Heinz 

San Clemente High School and the local Baha’i Center are partnering for the film studies annual festival, during which students put together 3- to 5-minute movies.

This year’s theme is “Envision Unity,” and the films are intended to be inspired by that theme.
The film festival is from 6-9 p.m. on April 23 at the San Clemente Baha’i Center.

A link to the event website will be available in the coming days. Visit sanclementetimes.com for updated information and bahaicenter.org for film festival information.

Leonard Mead is questioned by police in the student adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s The Pedestrian at last year’s Triton Film Festival. Photo: Courtesy of J. Bisch

Editor’s note: SC Times editor Eric Heinz was asked and accepted an offer to be a judge for the film festival after obtaining information for this piece. 

