Baha’i Center to Partner with SCHS for ‘Envision Unity’ Film Festival

By Eric Heinz

San Clemente High School and the local Baha’i Center are partnering for the film studies annual festival, during which students put together 3- to 5-minute movies.

This year’s theme is “Envision Unity,” and the films are intended to be inspired by that theme.

The film festival is from 6-9 p.m. on April 23 at the San Clemente Baha’i Center.

A link to the event website will be available in the coming days. Visit sanclementetimes.com for updated information and bahaicenter.org for film festival information.

Editor’s note: SC Times editor Eric Heinz was asked and accepted an offer to be a judge for the film festival after obtaining information for this piece.