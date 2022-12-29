By Outgoing OC Board Supervisor Lisa Bartlett

It seems like only yesterday I took my seat on the Board of Supervisors, when, in fact, it was eight years ago in 2014.

How time flies—especially when you love what you do, and, with my hand on my heart, I can honestly say, I truly loved representing the residents of Orange County’s Fifth District for the past eight years.

As my term on the Board of Supervisors comes to an end, I wanted to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation for granting me such an amazing opportunity. To my constituents, colleagues, friends and staff who have helped me effect positive change, I send a big heartfelt thank you.

I am so proud of all that we have accomplished as a community during my two terms. We made tremendous progress toward finding solutions to some of the county’s longstanding issues.

When I ran for the board, the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization project had been 20 years in the making with little to no progress being made. One of my campaign promises was to move this project forward as quickly as possible.

Working with county staff and my board colleagues, I led the county’s efforts to enter into a P3 Partnership with Dana Point Harbor Partners to get the project rolling. Fast-forward to 2022, and work has begun to replace the old boat slips and docks in the marina, and construction on the commercial core is expected to begin in early 2023.

The health, safety and economic well-being of Orange County residents has always been one of my top priorities. I am proud to have advocated for and supported policies and programs that enhanced public safety, protected the health of our communities and supported our local economy.

When our Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney requested additional resources to eliminate the threat of fentanyl in Orange County, my colleagues and I took swift action to ensure they had the necessary resources.

To help those experiencing suicidal thoughts and mental health challenges, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to spearhead the development of the county’s first regional mental health and wellness campus.

And when the COVID-19 global pandemic threatened the health of our residents and the destruction of our economy, I was so thankful to be in a position where we could quickly mobilize resources to protect our residents and support local businesses during these unprecedented times.

Keeping Orange County moving and reducing traffic congestion has always been one of my top priorities. I was fortunate to have the opportunity to champion efforts that would create a local solution to transportation needs and enhance mobility in South County.

Working with key stakeholders including residents, elected officials and county staff, we identified three key projects that would help improve mobility: the widening of Ortega Highway to relieve a traffic pinch point; the extension of Los Patrones Parkway—an untolled county arterial from Cow Camp Road to La Pata—and the addition of an HOV lane on the I-5 Freeway from Pico to the county line.

While much has been accomplished, many opportunities lie ahead for the next county administration. I will always look back on my time as a county supervisor with fond memories and a grateful heart. It has truly been the honor of a lifetime. Thank you!

Sending you best wishes for a Happy Holiday season and a prosperous New Year.

Lisa Bartlett sits on the Orange County Board of Supervisors, representing the Fifth District. She was reelected in 2018.