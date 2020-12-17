Bates Assigned to Legislative Committees for Upcoming Session

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff

State Sen. Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) has been assigned to nearly a dozen legislative committees for the 2021-2022 session, and she will serve as vice-chair of a handful of them, including Appropriations, Environmental Quality and Transportation.

Bates, who represents the 36th Senate District comprising South Orange County cities such as Dana Point, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, will also sit on the Pandemic Emergency Response special committee.

Additionally, Bates has also been assigned to the rosters of the Insurance and Rules committees, the Business, Professions and Economic Development committee, as well as the Housing committee, which she will also serve as vice-chair.

For the upcoming legislative session, she’ll also sit on three joint committees: Legislative Budget, Emergency Management, and Rules.

Related