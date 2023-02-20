After nearly 20 years, San Clemente High students will once again get the chance to showcase their musical talents and compete for studio time as part of the school’s upcoming Battle of the Bands, which kicks off next week.

Starting Monday, Feb. 27, a different band will play their original songs at lunch to an audience of their peers, teachers, and music industry personnel. The bands—comprising sophomores, juniors and seniors—include The Bad Kissers, Roswell, Current Location, Apollo Weekend, and The Wool Club.

The winning band at the end of the week, Friday, March 3, will earn the opportunity to work with Biff Cooper of the San Clemente-based Power Plant Records to record a demo tape of three songs.









(Clockwise) San Clemente High School is bringing back Battle of the Bands starting Monday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 3. The winner that emerges from the upcoming Battle of the Bands competition at San Clemente High School will get to record a three-song demo tape. The Bad Kissers will lead the contest off on Monday; followed by Roswell on Tuesday, Feb. 28; and Current Location on Wednesday, March 1. On Thursday, March 2, Apollo Weekend will perform; and The Wool Club will close out the week on Friday. Photos: Courtesy of Jonathan Bisch

Cooper told San Clemente Times he got involved with the competition after hearing about it from a SCHS student he works with as part of Power Plant’s afterschool program. He then got connected with teacher Jonathan Bisch, who is leading the event and was looking for a partner to record songs and find judges.

“I’m looking forward (to the winners) recording in a professional studio and help them develop the content necessary to get them noticed by potential fans,” said Cooper.