Beach Around Pier Closed Following Shark Sighting

Feature Photo: Pictured is a shark sighting advisory posted near the San Clemente Pier in 2017. Photo: Jake Howard

The beach around the San Clemente Pier is temporarily closed to the public as a shark was spotted at the end of the structure Monday afternoon, Aug. 2, according to the city’s Marine Safety Division.

The shark, estimated to be between 8 and 10 feet, was seen at the end of the pier at around 2 p.m., prompting lifeguards to close the beach for a stretch of 2 miles—one mile in each direction from the pier, Marine Safety Lt. Sean Staudenbauer said.

Barring any more shark sightings, the beach is slated to reopen at 6 p.m. on Monday, according to Staudenbauer.

