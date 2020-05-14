Beach Run Challenge and Cancer Walk Moved to August

Staff

The American Cancer Society’s 5K Beach Run Challenge and Cancer Walk of Support, initially scheduled for this Saturday, May 16, at the beach near the San Clemente Pier, has been moved to Aug. 8 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the event’s GoFundMe page, organizers intend to adapt social distancing guidelines, potentially changing the format for both the 5K run and beach walk by having rolling individual starts and timing.

The event “will be adapted to COVID compliance,” the event page said. “The health of every participant is a priority, (but) cancer doesn’t go on hold! It can’t be postponed! Immune-compromised cancer patients appreciate our support more than ever!”

The event is meant to help support the ACS’s lifesaving research and local services for cancer patients in Orange County. All of the proceeds are to go to support the Relay for Life campaign.

Participants can choose to either run in the 5K Beach Run Challenge or walk with family and friends along the beach trail in the Walk of Support.

The 5K run will loop from Linda Lane to Calafia Beach and back. The walk will loop from the pier to Calafia and back on the beach trail. Participants can do a portion of the walk, or simply donate to the cause.

The 5K is for adults, 18 and older. A youth waiver with a parent’s signature will be needed for anyone under 18 who is walking or volunteering.

More information on how to participate and donate for the event can be found at charity.gofundme.com/sc5krunwalk. Organizers encourage those looking to participate to check with the site periodically for updates, as it works with the city and ACS for the August event.