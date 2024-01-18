Continued movement in the slope near the Mariposa Trail Bridge has prompted San Clemente city officials to close the trail again, Public Works Director Dave Rebensdorf told the City Council during the Tuesday, Jan. 16 meeting.

The bridge was first closed on Nov. 30, 2023, after officials noted active sluffing and impacts to the bridge from debris.

“There’s been some additional movement from a private property onto the city’s beach trail bridge,” Rebensdorf said Tuesday. “…That’s impacting residents and patrons’ ability to use that bridge when going north and south between Mariposa and North Beach.”

He also showed photos that displayed a large mass moving from the top of the slope towards the bridge between Dec. 21, 2023 and Sunday, January 14, and movement in the bridge’s railings due to the landslide from early December to Tuesday.

Staff are working with the city’s geologists and structural engineers and the private property’s owners to determine a solution, Rebensdorf added.

“Unfortunately, this is probably not a quick fix,” he said.

The city will likely need to conduct slope remediation and replace portions of the bridge, projects requiring Coastal Commission approval that will take time to achieve.

Rebensdorf advised residents to look out for potential cracks in the ground and to notify the city if anything appears, and to reduce their water use for landscaping to limit the amount of water in the soil.