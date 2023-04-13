The San Clemente Beaches, Parks & Recreation Commission voted, 5-2, on Tuesday, April 11, to recommend that the City Council approve a pilot program that would establish sunscreen stations at multiple locations within the city.

Sunscreen company Raw Elements has proposed partnering with the city to place dispensers at Linda Lane Beach, the Municipal Pier, North Beach, T-Street Beach, and at the Vista Hermosa Sports Park and Ole Hanson Beach Club pools.

Pending the council’s approval, the program would run from around Memorial Day on May 29 to Labor Day on Sept. 4.

Chair Pro Tem Jorine Campopiano and Commissioner Amelia Mae Weinstein were the dissenting votes. Additionally, Campopiano and Commissioner Errol Foremaster will participate in helping city staff to identify locations for the stations leading up to the matter’s appearance at a council meeting.

Chris Wagaman, San Clemente resident and global sales manager for Raw Elements, presented on behalf of his company.

Raw Elements had previously appeared before the city with a similar proposal that gained positive reviews from the council, according to Wagaman and Beaches, Parks, & Recreation Department Director Samantha Wylie. The pandemic previously struck down all momentum of a partnership.

The company focuses on developing natural sun care products that are effective, safe, and sustainable, Wagaman said, and do not include chemicals, fragrances, and synthetic preservatives.

“We’re always No. 1 on EWG, the Environmental Working Group’s website, which is a really good, validated website, to get rid of all the ‘greenwashing’ and to really understand what sustainability is all about, and (whether) you’re safe if you purchase,” said Wagaman.

In EWG’S 2022 Guide to Sunscreen, the organization reviewed more than 1,850 sunscreens. Of that number, 251 met the criteria for the Best Recreational Sunscreens list, and Raw Elements tied for fourth among companies with the most number of approved products with eight.

Wagaman also spoke about the company’s ongoing campaign of placing sunscreen stations at both private and public locations. Beginning in Rhode Island in 2017, Raw Elements has 92 dispensers within the state and in Hawaii’s Maui County.

Local entities such as Bear Coast Coffee, Hobie Surf Shop, MEDHERO Advanced Urgent Care, and Olsen Orthodontics have expressed interest in providing funds to kick-start the program, according to Wagaman.

He then showed a prototype of a station, modeled to reflect San Clemente’s brown signs for public parks and beaches. It was also decorated with San Clemente’s interlocking “SC” logo along with ones for Raw Elements and other corporate sponsors.

“Whether that is going to continue in the way that it looks and feels, we can do it every which way,” said Wagaman. “The idea is to make sure that we build the program specific for San Clemente. I live here. I want it as bad as anybody just because I want change.”

The program would come with no cost to the city, he said.

Regarding maintenance of the dispensers, Wagaman said that Raw Elements employees will frequently monitor and refill them. The signage board will also list contact information to report damages or vandalism, which would either be met with replacement or handled “tastefully.”

Commissioner Susan Ambrose asked Wylie about any potential concerns the city may have with numerous logos adorning the boards, to which Wylie responded by saying the city has worked to reduce commercialization over the years. City staff would work to heed the commission’s direction about signage and anything else, Wylie added.

“Those all on staff’s side would be things that will be worked out with the applicant, which is (Wagaman) and Raw Elements,” she said. “We’d work out what is the exact size that we’re going to allow of the logo and that goes through the sign package in general, and all of that would then be forwarded to the City Council for its consideration and final stamp of approval.”

Commissioner Campopiano said the placement of dispensers near beaches gave her pause, although she did favor setting up stations at the pools.

“I’d have to know the exact location and where it would be, and see the signage and whether it contributes to clutter on our beach … (or) if there’s already a lot of signs there or whatnot, and if this would be adding to that,” she said.

Wagaman told Campopiano that the sponsors would only be recognized for their support in funding the stations, not for other reasons, and clarified that he knew the proposed location suggestions needed to be approved by the city.

Wylie added that the commission should voice its own thoughts on the matter before staff and Raw Elements would determine the locations together. The group eventually decided to volunteer Campopiano and Foremaster for the task.

If the pilot program is successful, the dispensers would remain year-round unless in case of extreme weather, Wagaman said. His company’s goal was to provide access for the community above all else.

Foremaster favored the idea overall, but agreed with Campopiano in wanting to avoid “degradation” of beach areas, and asked Wylie about the need to involve the city’s legal team.

“I think having the city logo or anything on these … means that it’s a real partnership and that we support this product, and I think that we probably should be staying away from saying we are supporting certain products over other products,” he said.

Wagaman assured him that Raw Elements had all the documentation such as drug facts and insurance necessary to help display that the city wouldn’t be liable for the use of the company’s sunscreen.

After the commission debated which course of action would allow for a pilot program to start by Memorial Day, Foremaster proposed that the group direct staff to draft a proposal to place in front of the council in May.

The motion also included requiring staff to work with the legal department on creating appropriate signage. Ambrose added an amendment that would form a two-person subcommittee to participate in choosing sign locations.

As the commission discussed whether to add another amendment that would limit corporate sponsors from being displayed, she asked Wagaman whether his company would favor the limit.

“I can’t answer that today,” said Wagaman. “I’d have to go back to my team and find out if we’re willing to fund the program, because no one’s going to help fund it” if they’re not going to be recognized.

Ambrose responded by rhetorically asking where the companies’ “great community spirit” went, referring to a phrase Wagaman used earlier to describe the potential sponsors.

Eventually, the motion received a vote without a second amendment, meaning there is no commission-approved limit on what logos can be displayed.