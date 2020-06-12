Beaches Reopened for Passive Use; City Reopens Aquatic Facilities

By Shawn Raymundo

With the state of California now moved in to Stage 3 of the governor’s reopening plan, San Clemente’s beaches and the pier can once again be used for passive use, while the city’s aquatics facilities will also reopen with modifications, the city announced ahead of the weekend.

The city’s beaches, beginning Friday, June 12, will no longer be restricted solely for active use—swimming, surfing and exercising—opening up access for beachgoers to participate in leisure activities.

Passive use on the San Clemente Pier can also resume for fishing and leisure, the city said in a press release Thursday, June 11. In a separate press release, on Friday, the city announced that the San Clemente Aquatics Center and the Ole Hanson Beach Club will reopen for public lap swimming beginning Saturday, June 13.

The announcements come as more of California’s economic sectors were given the go-ahead to reopen with modifications on Friday, including bars, gyms, movie theaters, sporting events—without live audiences—and schools.

Many public facilities have been closed since mid-March when the city began adopting strict social distancing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The city had closed the beaches, as well as the beach and coastal trails on April 8, as part of those ongoing efforts limit San Clemente’s exposure to the coronavirus. Beaches were later reopened for active use on April 24.

Less than a week later, however, Gov. Gavin Newsom handed down a targeted order, directing all beaches in Orange County to close. Newsom’s order came as a direct response to the thousands of people who had flocked to some of the county’s beaches the previous weekend during a heatwave that hit Southern California.

On May 4, the governor lifted his closure for San Clemente’s beaches so long as the city maintained its active-use restrictions that had been previously imposed.

While the beaches are now open for passive use, the city noted that the play structures and fire rings will remain closed. According to the city, beachgoers will be required to practice social distancing and should wear face coverings.

As for the aquatic facilities, the city notes that they will be open for regular operating hours while lap swimming will be available for those 13 years and older. Any minor under the age of 14 will need to be accompanied by an adult chaperone.

Those interested in visiting the aquatic facilities will need to reserve and pay for lanes in advance. Reservations can be made at san-clemente.org/swim.

The city is also strongly advising that visitors frequently wash their hands and for anyone who is not feeling well to stay home.

Shawn Raymundo

Shawn Raymundo is the city editor for the San Clemente Times. He graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in Global Studies. Before joining Picket Fence Media, he worked as the government accountability reporter for the Pacific Daily News in the U.S. territory of Guam. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnzyTsunami and follow San Clemente Times @SCTimesNews.