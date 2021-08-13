Beachy Bohemian: Interior Designer Kimm Jones Brings Her Style Sense to San Clemente

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Norb Garrett

“Modern bohemian.”

That’s how creative director and interior designer Kimm Jones describes her new home furnishings store, Bungalow J, located in downtown San Clemente on Avenida Del Mar.

“San Clemente is the land of Boho,” said Jones, who first opened her store in May 2020 up the street in the Arcade plaza, but then moved to the current, street-facing location in March 2021. “But my take is different—more of a modern Bohemian design feel. We are very curated, with pieces from all over the world. It’s a lot of hard work, but it feeds my soul.”

Jones is somewhat new to San Clemente, having moved here three years ago with her husband, Chris, after a short two years in Long Beach following their move from Arizona. But she’s no newbie to interior design.

She spent more than 40 years in the industry, first in Minneapolis, where she attended design school and earned her AAA degree in Interior Design. She later became a professional member of A.S.I.D. (American Society of Interior Designers) before eventually moving to Arizona.

While running her previous interior design business and still dreaming of owning her own store, it wasn’t until moving to Southern California that she found the inspiration to move forward with her concept.

“I always wanted to open a store, but I knew Arizona wasn’t the spot,” said Jones, who named their Long Beach house Bungalow J since they finally were near the beach. But they wouldn’t stay in Long Beach for long.

“We randomly drove down (to San Clemente) one day, and as soon as we drove into the town, I felt this sense of peace, and I knew this was the place where we were going to live and I was going to start my business,” she added.

Adopting the Bungalow J name from their first house in California, Jones said it fits her vision for her store perfectly.

“A bungalow is cozy and inspires creativity,” she said. “That’s what my store represents.”

The quaint, roughly 700-square-foot store features home decorations, stoneware, glassware, candles, hand-woven baskets and vintage, one-of-a-kind gifts from local artisans, as well as designers from around the world.

“I want everyone to have a beautiful home,” said Jones, whose business also includes her work as a creative director providing her interior design services for individual homeowners and small and large projects. “It’s my passion to help them be happy and live well.”

Bungalow J is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays, noon-5 p.m.; and Mondays by appointment.

Bungalow J is located 145 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente and can be reached at 949.478.1780. Follow the store at @bungalowjboutique. More information can be found at bungalowj.company.site.

